State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 13,100 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 84.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

