State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,345 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.