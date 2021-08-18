State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.