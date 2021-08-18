Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$52.50

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.28.

STLC opened at C$45.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.17. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

