Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.95. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STXS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

