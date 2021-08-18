Stevanato Group (STVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Stevanato Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STVN opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

