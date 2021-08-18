Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 68,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,347% compared to the typical daily volume of 723 call options.

AFL stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

