Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.95. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 79.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 2,318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

