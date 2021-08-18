Streamr Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $121.09 million and $50.12 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00842325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102758 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 873,165,209 coins and its circulating supply is 778,487,035 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.