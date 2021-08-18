StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $458,285.91 and approximately $68.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,680,012,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,266,817,891 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.