Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 132,917 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,468,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded up $21.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,503.64. 40,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,479.43. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.