Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 301,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SUTNY opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

