Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,067,298 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $465,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,662,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $92.85. 32,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

