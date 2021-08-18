Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 63,628 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,337,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of CVS Health worth $528,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.19. 281,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

