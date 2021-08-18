Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 179,151 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,482,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $747,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $549.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $557.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.