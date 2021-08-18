Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 180,544 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180,544 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Mastercard worth $1,031,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

NYSE MA traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.60. The company had a trading volume of 118,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.