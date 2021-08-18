Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 751,425 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,896,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 751,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Exxon Mobil worth $813,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 93,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 855,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026,332. The company has a market capitalization of $232.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.