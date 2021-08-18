Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$22.50 at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

