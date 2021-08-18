Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

