Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.87. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

