Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 300,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

NYSE STG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 325,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,740. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.