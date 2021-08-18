Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $406.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.50 million and the highest is $431.85 million. Sunrun posted sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

