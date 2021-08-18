Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to Hold at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.