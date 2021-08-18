Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

SMCI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. 529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

