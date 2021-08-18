Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $69.01 million and $1.53 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.76 or 0.06741858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00141355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,396,619 coins and its circulating supply is 325,226,709 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

