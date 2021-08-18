SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.64.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $244.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 545,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.