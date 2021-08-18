Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.72. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 18,138 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

