Swapcoinz Market Cap Tops $2.90 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $529,708.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00127783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00150036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.16 or 0.99745050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.46 or 0.00885111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.24 or 0.06760465 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

