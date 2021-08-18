Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 78.9% in July

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
