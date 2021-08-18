SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $5.77 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.30 or 0.00843890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00100058 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

