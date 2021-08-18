Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,458,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

