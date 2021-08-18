Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €124.40 ($146.35) and last traded at €124.40 ($146.35). 131,963 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €122.65 ($144.29).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 51.40.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.