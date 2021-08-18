Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.78-6.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19-4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.63. 834,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.65. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.92.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

