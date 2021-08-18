Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.63. The stock had a trading volume of 836,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.92.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

