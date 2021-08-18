Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $168.88 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $11.59 or 0.00025550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00845464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00159989 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

