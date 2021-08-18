Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 19,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,867. Syrah Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in China, Europe, India, other Asian countries, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Vidalia. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.