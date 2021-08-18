Tael 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $5.22, $4.92 and $13.96. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.00840145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00103513 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $7.20, $4.92, $6.32, $5.22, $45.75, $119.16, $34.91, $62.56, $18.11, $24.72 and $10.00. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

