TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.20. 71,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,091,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,623 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

