TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.20. 71,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,091,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.
The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
