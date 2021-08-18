Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TALS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

