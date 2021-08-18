Tali Chen Sells 1,197 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $18,828.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Tali Chen sold 469 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $7,475.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.64, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DSP Group by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DSP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,092,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in DSP Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

