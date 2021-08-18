Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,812. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

