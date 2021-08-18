Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $35,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,586,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $264.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.