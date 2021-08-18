Tap Price Down 31.9% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $391,162.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00855459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.