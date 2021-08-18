Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.00

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 157430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.61).

The stock has a market cap of £635.34 million and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.98%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.