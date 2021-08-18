TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 197,003 shares.The stock last traded at $13.95 and had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TCG BDC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

