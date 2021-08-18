TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$32.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF remained flat at $$20.88 during trading on Wednesday. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

