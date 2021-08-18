Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HQL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,612. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

