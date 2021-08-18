Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

