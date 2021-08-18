Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.23. 1,369,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,503. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

