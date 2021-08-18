Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

